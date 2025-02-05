Caprock Group LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $221.48 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.