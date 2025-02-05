Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. FMR LLC raised its position in Edison International by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,835 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Edison International by 166.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 885,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Edison International by 117.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 422,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,834,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,461 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

