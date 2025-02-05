Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 848,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

EFV opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

