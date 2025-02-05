Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.0 %

CHH stock opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,656,336.70. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

