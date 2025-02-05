Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

