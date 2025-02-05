Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 24,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 142,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.29.

First Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.88 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.23.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

