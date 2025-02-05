Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after buying an additional 2,934,656 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,330,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after buying an additional 500,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 191,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1,585.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.