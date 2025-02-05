Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.7 %

F stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

