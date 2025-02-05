Caprock Group LLC Sells 176 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 465.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

