Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 267.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $19,856,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 924,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,843 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 326,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.9201 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

