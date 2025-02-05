Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

