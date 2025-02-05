Caprock Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $171.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
