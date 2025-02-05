Caprock Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

