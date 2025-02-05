Caprock Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.14. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.