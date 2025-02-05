Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ICL Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

