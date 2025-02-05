Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 77,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Centene by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

CNC stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

