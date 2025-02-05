CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Holdings Lowered by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,844,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,485,000 after purchasing an additional 555,017 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.92 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CGI’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

