Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.80. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $225.36 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

