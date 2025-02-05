Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Price Performance
NYSE VMC opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.80. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $225.36 and a 52-week high of $298.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Profile
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Materials
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.