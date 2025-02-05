Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,957 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 603.19, a P/E/G ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $218.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $626,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,485,217.34. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

