Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,542 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $45,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,675.68. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

