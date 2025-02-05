Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,697 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 587.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -202.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,065 shares of company stock worth $5,405,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

