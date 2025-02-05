Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.64%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

