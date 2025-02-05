Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.39.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock worth $181,434,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $194.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

