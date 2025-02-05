Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 144 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $44,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 140,886 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $240.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $242.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

