Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 163 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $248.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $179.90 and a one year high of $270.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.09.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,250. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $952,416.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,222.40. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $277.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.