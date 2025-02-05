Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,779 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.