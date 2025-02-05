Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,946 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $6,958,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $307,312.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,740.44. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,910 shares of company stock worth $24,041,053 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.73.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

