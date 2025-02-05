Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

