Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $335.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.92. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

