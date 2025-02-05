Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $992,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 295,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 684,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.