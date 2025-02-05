Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after buying an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after purchasing an additional 140,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $209,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,894.84. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,496 shares of company stock worth $873,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.