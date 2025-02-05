Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.4 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $415.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.