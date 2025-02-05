Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corpay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after acquiring an additional 120,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,779,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.43.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY stock opened at $379.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $391.10.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.05. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

