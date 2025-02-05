Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 63.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average of $177.77. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $139.71 and a one year high of $246.44.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
