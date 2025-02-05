Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

