Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 87,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $647,025. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $482.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.