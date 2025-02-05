Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

