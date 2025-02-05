Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 177.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $259.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

