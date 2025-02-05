Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $377.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.03. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

