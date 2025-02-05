Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -538.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,665,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,115,283.62. This trade represents a 21.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790,303.10. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,257 shares of company stock valued at $67,256,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W cut Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.32.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

