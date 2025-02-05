Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $271,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.