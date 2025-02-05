Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $290,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 112,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 261,275 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.