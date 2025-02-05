Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 142.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58,832.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $280,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,938,436 shares of company stock valued at $161,862,969. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

