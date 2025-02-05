Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $149,683.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,109.20. This trade represents a 10.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,128.72. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,548 shares of company stock worth $9,513,807. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $75.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

