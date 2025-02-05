Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $346.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.15 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.79.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

