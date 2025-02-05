Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of ResMed by 726.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,590,000 after acquiring an additional 116,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 738.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 104,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 92,422 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.56 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $19,951,201.70. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,094 shares of company stock worth $2,220,721. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

