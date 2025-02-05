Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 91.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PINS opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

