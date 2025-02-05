Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,971 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 293,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 574,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,895,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

