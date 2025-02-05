Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,927 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $3,447,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 65.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 68.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

