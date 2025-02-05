Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,173,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 782,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 310.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

