Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Gartner by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 70.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 38.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,074.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.75.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,212,724.46. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,583 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $546.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

